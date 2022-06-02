The Steam Deck docking station has had its release delayed by Valve

Valve has announced that the Steam Deck’s upcoming dock has been delayed, after complications arose due to the pandemic.

The delay was announced yesterday (June 1) via a post on Steam, where Valve apologised for the inconvenience and explained why the docking station has been pushed pack – the dock allows players to use the handheld PC through a TV or monitor, and was set for a “late spring” launch.

“Due to parts shortages and COVID closures at our manufacturing facilities, the official Steam Deck Docking Station is delayed,” wrote Valve. “We’re working on improving the situation and will share more info when we have it. This has no effect on production schedule and reservation windows for Steam Decks (different parts, different factories).

“In the meantime the team is continuing to work on improving the docked experience for Steam Deck with all USB-C hubs and external displays,” added the developer.

Ongoing pandemic problems have caused issues with the Steam Deck’s worldwide rollout, with the docking station seemingly not immune to issues either. No updated time frame was given by Valve as to when the docks can be expected to be available either.

A recent update to the Steam Deck has allowed players to get per-game performance profiles, which means players can adjust performance on a game-by-game basis. This means that individual game settings will be applied when each title is booted up, saving the user from needing to manually change each setting every time they change games.

It showed a number of users save a significant amount of time when wanting to play their favourite games on the handheld.

In other news, Undertale developer Toby Fox has written a song for the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games.