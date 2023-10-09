‘The Talos Principle 2’ gets “standalone” free demo

Developer Croteam and publisher Devolver Digital have revealed that The Talos Principle 2 is available as a free demo for players to try out ahead of its release.

The Steam demo contains a selection of puzzles from the start of the game and then jumps to the halfway point to show off how its mechanics and world has changed over the course of the story. Check out the trailer for the demo below:

As a “specially tailored” slice of the game, players’ progress in it will not transfer to the full game should they purchase and play it.

At the moment, there is a 10 per cent discount on the game for pre-orders and another discount on top of this one if the customer already owns the original The Talos Principle.

Writers Jonas Kyratzes and Tom Jubert have returned to pen the story of the sequel along with Verena Kyratzes. The latter translated The Talos Principle and was one of the writers of Serious Sam 4 and The Hand Of Merlin.

Additionally, The Talos Principle composer Damjan Mravunac has supplied the soundtrack to the second game and it will also feature a guest appearance from Risk Of Rain‘s composer Chris Christodoulou.

The sequel will centre on the rise of the robot civilisation, and will include mechanics from the original as well as new ones that have been generated from the technological leap of developing in Unreal Engine.

“Solve a wide array of puzzles with varying difficulty levels, including clever metapuzzles and highly challenging Gold puzzles. Finish the game without solving every puzzle, or pursue the rewards of complete mastery,” read The Talos Principle 2‘s description on Steam.

“A variety of new abilities, such as gravity manipulation and mind transference, join the established mechanics of the original Talos Principle, creating a fresh but familiar experience.”

The Talos Principle 2 launches for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 2.

