‘The Thing II’ concept art shows gruesome monsters for cancelled project

An artist has shared their team’s creature and environment concept art for the cancelled The Thing sequel.

The Thing II was planned to be a third-person survival horror game developed by Computer Artworks. However, it was cancelled in 2003 when Computer Artworks went into receivership. The game would have been a follow-up to 2002’s The Thing.

The artwork shared by Ron Ashtiani on ArtStation shows the direction the game would have taken. Ashtiani worked on the original The Thing game and directed the art team for the sequel.

Advertisement

The artwork shared shows several creature designs as well as a few environmental concepts. The monstrous creatures fall into three categories: Scuttlers, Burstouts, and Ruptures.

Scuttlers are explained in the concept of art as relatively cheap for processing power and cannon fodder repeatedly encountered throughout the game. These designs include a DogBeast, DragJaw, and Torso.

Burstouts appeared to use humanoid models to split open or tear away to reveal the monster hidden inside. These would be more expensive to render and would probably show up more rarely. Some Burstout creatures have details on multiple stages, suggesting they would become more powerful over time.

Ruptures are only shown in the aircraft carrier art but were intended to be the end of level bosses. The aircraft carrier art shows a creature made of multiple humans that has burst free from a helicopter. The notes suggest that the creatures would make use of procedural tentacles to add bulk and movement.

Advertisement

The game would have taken players to a refinery town, an Enco refinery, and the service tunnels.

In other news, EA Play Live is tonight and is expected to contain a generous amount of Battlefield 2042. The event may also reveal the rumoured Dead Space reboot.