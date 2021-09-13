The voice of ‘Bayonetta’ suggests she may not return to play the character

Hellena Taylor, the voice actor for the iconic video game character Bayonetta, has hinted that she might not be returning to play the character.

As spotted by VGC, the British voice actor recently responded to a Bayonetta fan on Twitter who said that they couldn’t imagine the character being voiced by anyone else by responding: “Well you might have to.”

In another Tweet underneath the response, fans were asking what this statement meant, but all Taylor said was: “I’m not at liberty to say”. She also responded to another fan who said that Bayonetta would be “nothing without you”, to which she replied: “I so wanna answer that one but I’m bound by a confidentiality agreement.”

Helen Taylor has played the character in every single Bayonetta game so far, as well as starring in Super Smash Bros. and Anarchy Reigns.

Well you might have to. — Hellena Taylor (@hellenataylor) September 12, 2021

Development updates Bayonetta 3, which was announced back in 2017 during The Game Awards, have been quiet for some time but last week (September 10) PlatinumGames updated fans saying that the work is continuing as expected but that release date details are out of its control.

In an interview with VGC, Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya said: “As much as everyone is clamouring to see it, we are really, really waiting to release it too. Everyone who is working on the project is of course very proud of what we’re doing and wants everyone to see what we’re doing.

“As much as fans are waiting for it, we are waiting for the day when we can show it,” Kamiya continued. “We want everyone to cheer us on as we run to the final stretch. We want to show it too!”

