The voice of Geralt from ‘The Witcher’ narrates the ‘Tails Of Iron’ trailer

Doug Cockle, the voice of monster slayer Geralt from The Witcher video games, has narrated the trailer for Tails Of Iron at Gamescom.

Developed by Odd Bug Studio, Tails Of Iron is an RPG-lite game that sees the player control Redgi, a little rat and heir to the Rat Throne, who must reclaim the kingdom. The trailer for the game can be seen below.

Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, the Nintendo Switch and PC on September 17, the game wears its souls-like inspiration on its sleeve. The game’s website says that players will need to “master brutal combat, inspired by the souls-like genre, featuring dodge-rolls, parry bashes, and fatal executions!”

The trailer also features some of the game’s bosses, like Iron Frog, Bloki Magu, and Ratnor Rodentson. There’s plenty of weapons and armour to choose from, with blueprints that can help the player craft even better equipment and side quests to complete for some extra much-needed gold.

There’s also a cooking system, which uses rare ingredients to cook up health-boosting feasts for Redgi the Rat during the journey. Tails Of Iron is also fully hand-drawn, which has helped create the game’s dark and gritty art style.

Odd Bug Studio previously developed The Lost Bear, a 2D VR platformer, which has the player going through a traditional 2D platformer with the VR providing a unique visual twist.

