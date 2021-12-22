‘The Wheel Of Time’ author teases new video game property with well-known studio

The Wheel Of Time author Branden Sanderson has teased a new video game that he’s created alongside a well-known studio.

Writing on his blog, Sanderson said he’s “been working on a video game for several years, and I suspect it will be announced this year. So, commence speculation.”

He added that the upcoming game is “not for one of my properties, but something new that I built,” alongside a video game company “many of you will have heard of.”

The State of the Sanderson is now live!https://t.co/Nq2zlGraAV — Brandon Sanderson (@BrandSanderson) December 20, 2021

Sanderson took over writing the The Wheel Of Time books in 2007 after the original author Robert Jordan died. The high-fantasy series has also been adapted into a TV series on Amazon Prime Video, while a variety of The Wheel Of Time-inspired items were recently made available in New World.

Despite his close ties to Amazon though, Sanderson said the game company is “probably not the one you’re thinking about right now,” which suggests it’s a different studio to Amazon Game Studios.

Sanderson isn’t the only fantasy author to get involved in video games, with Game Of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin helping create the world of Elden Ring.

According to a post on his blog, Martin was approached by game designer Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team “a few years back,” and was asked if he would be interested in creating “the backstory and history for a new game they were working on”.

Although Martin clarified he has never been hugely into video games – though mentioned he has a fondness for strategy games – he revealed the “offer was too exciting to refuse”.

“What they wanted from me was just a bit of worldbuilding: a deep, dark, resonant world to serve as a foundation for the game they planned to create,” he wrote.