‘The Witch Queen’ expansion for ‘Destiny 2’ delayed until 2022

Bungie has confirmed that Destiny 2‘s next expansion, The Witch Queen, will be delayed until 2022.

The news came as part of an update from assistant game director Joe Blackburn, who confirmed that the expansion will be pushed back in part due to the changes in development in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Blackburn also suggested they wanted the game to reach the “bar of quality” that the team strive for with Destiny 2, and as such they will not be releasing The Witch Queen expansion in 2021.

Whilst talking about the delay, Blackburn mentioned that Bungie is in the processes of upgrading the “systemic foundation” of Destiny 2.

According to the post, this means that 2021 will see the team changing its approach to the way Destiny 2 handles its weapon and armour systems, its vision for PVP, as well as the addition of Transmog (cosmetic item changes) and Crossplay between platforms.

The second big piece of news in the update was regarding the ‘sunsetting’ that has been occurring in Destiny 2, which saw older weapons and armour receive “infusion caps” which stopped them being upgraded to the standard of current gear.

According to Blackburn, “Infusion caps helped us meaningfully shift the meta” but after trying this method, Bungie doesn’t “believe that infusion caps are the right answer” and as such, as of Season 14, these caps will be removed.

“Because we won’t be capping any more of our weapons, we must consider more variables in the game balance of our upcoming seasons and releases so expect to see tuning when it comes to our biggest outliers in PVP and PVE,” Blackburn added.

“Yes, I’m looking at you, Felwinter’s and Warmind Cells.”

Recently Bungie had to apologise for an anti-Semitic reference that had appeared in a weekly challenge in Destiny 2, saying that “Any connection to anti-Semitism in Destiny is completely unintentional.”