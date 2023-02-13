‘The Witcher 3’ developer will remove some “unintended” full-frontal nudity from game

CD Projekt Red has confirmed it is working to remove an “unintended” bug from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that gave several NPCs realistic genitalia.

Last week, it was reported that the recent next-gen update to The Witcher 3 had given several characters realistic vaginas, replacing the smooth, Barbie-inspired crotches of the original game.

According to Kotaku, the crones of Crookback Bog and the bruxas have realistic vaginas following the game’s update. However, a statement from CD Projekt Red confirmed that this inclusion was a mistake, and came about after accidentally using a player-made nude mod in the recent, next-gen update.

“The next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt features several community-sourced mods not created by CD Projekt Red, on top of numerous enhancements created and implemented by the studio internally,” said the statement. “Merging everything together was a complex process and the textures in question are an unintended result present in the release version. This is something we are working to address.”

They went on to confirm that the visible labia and pubic hair will be removed from The Witcher 3 “as these textures were not meant to be present in the release version of the game.”

Last year, CD Projekt Red revealed that Sebastian Kalemba had been appointed as game director, overseeing the new Witcher trilogy.

Career news: I’m directing the new Witcher Saga. Since joining @CDPROJEKTRED I believe nothing is impossible and raising the bar, telling emotional stories & creating worlds is what we’re here for. I’m proud to be part of CDPR and work with such a talented and passionate team. — Sebastian Kalemba (@Skalemba) November 3, 2022

“Career news: I’m directing the new Witcher Saga,” said Kalemba, who had been at CD Projekt Red since 2014, joining as lead animator on The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 before becoming the company’s creative director in 2021.

“I believe nothing is impossible and raising the bar, telling emotional stories & creating worlds is what we’re here for,” he continued. “I’m proud to be part of CDPR and work with such a talented and passionate team.”

Last May, it was announced that The Witcher 4 had entered pre-production while CD Projekt Red confirmed they were already thinking about Witcher games beyond that.

