The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been shown to load faster than the Xbox Series X can handle in a recently released clip.

Recently, Microsoft detailed the backwards compatibility features for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It was cited that “games play best on Xbox Series X and Series S”, and will utilise the full power of the CPU, GPU and SSD to create smoother framerates, maximum resolutions, and faster loads times with the built-in SSD.

A clip of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt demonstrates how quick fast travel works within the game, taken from a YouTube playthrough of the game running on the upcoming console. On current-gen systems, the feature would often be accompanied with a loading screen, yet on the Xbox Series X it is shown to happen instantaneously.

As a result, the game lacks the time to fully render the environment in time for a few seconds before balancing out. The game at present has not been updated with next-gen enhancements, already proving the power of the new consoles.

Check out the short clip below:

Usually, a load screen comes up, #Xbox SSD is so fast that it loads the map before the load screen. — Xbox News (@_XboxNews) November 2, 2020

CD Projekt RED previously announced that a next-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt would be arriving, at no additional cost for owners of the game. It’s said to feature an array of visual improvements, including ray tracing and faster loading times.

Cyberpunk 2077 – also developed by the company – will be receiving a next-gen patch after launch, which will boost the performance for the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.

The game was originally intended to release on November 19, but will now be arriving 21 days later on December 10 to ensure every version runs smoothly.