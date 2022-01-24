‘The Witcher 3’ mod dresses Geralt in Henry Cavill’s Netflix armour

A new mod for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt gives Geralt of Rivia a makeover, dressing the monster hunter in Henry Cavill’s attire from Netflix’s The Witcher TV show.

The mod, which was created by WitcherSeb, takes direct inspiration from Henry Cavill’s portrayal of Geralt from the Netflix show, The Witcher, and lets the player dress the protagonist in the same armour the actor wears.

Not only has the modder created a file that lets players showcase Cavill’s Witcher black armour, medallion, and outfit from season one episode one of the Netflix show, a separate mod also transforms Geralt’s in-game model to make him look like the actor.

This mod is WitcherSeb’s most endorsed piece of work on NexusMods and captures Cavill’s likeness, complete with the same half-up, half-down hairstyle. The mod also retextures Geralt’s body, making his skin look slightly more realistic.

WitcherSeb has also been working on a number of other Witcher mods, including one that transforms Yennefer of Vengerberg into Anya Chalotra – the actress who portrays the sorceress in the Netflix show – as well as a Ciri mod, which makes Geralt’s adopted daughter look like Freya Allen.

Elsewhere, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will receive free DLC (downloadable content) alongside the next-gen update planned for this year.

The DLC will be free, and cover art revealed for the next-gen update mentions that it will include “extra items inspired by the Netflix series”. The free DLC will not be exclusive to the new-gen version and will be available on all platforms – including the PS4, PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

In other news, developer New Tales has announced its official launch. The new studio is formed by industry veterans from the likes of Blizzard Entertainment, Ubisoft, Sega, LucasArts, Activision, and Sierra.