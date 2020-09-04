‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’ is getting an upgraded next-gen release

Geralt Of Rivia fans can rejoice as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to next-gen systems with visual and technical improvements, CD Projekt RED has announced.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be arriving on both PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X, complete with all of its post-launch content and fully utilising the hardware to give the much loved game a new lease of life. Additionally, players who already own the game will be eligible for a free upgrade. No release date has been announced as of yet.

In a statement from CD Projekt RED, the developer outlined some of the enhancements players can expect to find in the new version. Taking advantage of the powerful hardware, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is said to include “ray tracing and faster loading times”. The same upgrades will crossover into both of the game’s expansions – Heart Of Stone, and Blood & Wine.

The Witcher 3 is coming to the next generation! A visually and technically enhanced version of the game will be available for purchase for PC and next-gen consoles & as a free update for owners of the game on PC, @Xbox One and @PlayStation 4. More: https://t.co/JclubxpJim pic.twitter.com/gWCJzST3vr — The Witcher (@witchergame) September 4, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is the next upcoming game from the developer and it’s already stated that the game will be backwards compatible on next-gen systems when it arrives. It’s also been said that the game will receive a next-gen upgrade, featuring implementations similar to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. There’s currently no release date for the update, however, the developer has said it will be free when it launches.

November is set to see the release of the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 and a recent presentation hosted by CD Projekt RED delved deeper into some of the game’s mechanics, looking at features such as Lifepaths and weapons.