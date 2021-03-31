‘The Witcher’ and ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ games to be developed simultaneously

Polish video game developer CD Projekt RED has announced its intentions to develop multiple AAA titles simultaneously beginning in 2022.

The studio shared the news via a new company strategy update on Tuesday, March 30. The video clocks in at over 20 minutes and covers a variety of topics, one of which involves the studio expanding its efforts to develop multiple games at the same time.

In order to achieve this, CD Projekt RED has announced that it will be building up a larger team in the coming year, and will form development teams that can work on both projects at once. This also includes working on CD Projekt RED’s internal game engine, REDengine, as well. Adjusting the game engine’s capabilities will give developers control over NPC routines and player character control, which can be adapted and applied to multiple games simultaneously.

“All these changes aim to enable us to work on multiple AAA games and expansions in parallel, starting in 2022”, said CTO Paweł Zawodny.

The studio is also allegedly changing the way it approaches marketing campaigns for upcoming projects. Moving forward, CD Projekt RED claims it will wait until its games are closer to launch “before showing things like trailers, demos, or going in-depth about mechanics”.

Board member and Senior Vice President of Business Development Michał Nowakowski also said that “when campaigns do start we aim to properly manage expectations across all platforms. This means focusing communication on polished game footage, not concepts”.

However, CD Projekt RED may still release early teasers for games “early on”, although concrete details will only be shared once the marketing campaign is in full swing. Additionally, once a game’s marketing campaign has begun, gameplay will be showcased on all of its planned platforms, instead of selected consoles or PC.

The studio will also be ditching longer development roadmaps for an annual roadmap, which will give gamers a more concise look at upcoming updates and releases.

The revamped roadmap for 2021 include next-gen updates for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077’s first DLC pack and additional patches, The Witcher: Monster Slayer, and further development on Gwent. Specific dates for these implementations have yet to be announced.

CD Projekt RED most recently released a massive Patch 1.2 update for Cyberpunk 2077 earlier this week. The update includes over hundred of bug fixes and improvements to open world design, cinematic design, graphics, level design and more.