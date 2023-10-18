‘The Witcher’ spin-off ‘Gwent’ will let players vote on its future updates

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game will place the future of the game in the players’ hands as CD Projekt Red steps away from rolling out changes following update 11.10.

“This is the last handmade developer-prepared content update for Gwent,” said designer Moleigon of update 11.10 in a video posted to the game’s official YouTube channel. Check it out below:

“So after this we won’t be preparing changes to cards any more. Instead we will be using a system, you can see it in the main menu, it’s called balance council,” they continued.

Only players who have prestige level one and are either in the pro rank or have won 25 ranked games in Gwent‘s current season will be able to vote in the balance council.

By placing cards in certain brackets, they will decide the cost of provisions and the power of the card. Placing the card in the highest bracket counts as three votes, the middle bracket two votes and the bottom bracket one vote.

If the player wishes, they can place the same Gwent card in multiple brackets, even if the effects cancel each other out, but only the most popular change will be enacted in the end.

Votes will be held every month, however, there will be two votes in November so that CD Projekt Red can conclude whether the new method is a success.

“We want those who participate in the Balance Council to prominently be experienced players that are familiar with the current meta; however, we also want to give lower-ranked players the chance to be represented, as long as they are active in the current season,” explained the developer in the frequently asked questions about the balance council.

Last year, it was revealed that Gwent‘s game director Jason Slama would be driving the development of the next Witcher game.

That being said, in March Pixelcraft Studios announced that Slama had been hired as the director of Gotchi Guardians, a tower defence title using “blockchain gaming while breaking traditional accessibility barriers and pushing the quality boundaries of Web3 games”.

Sebastian Kalemba, The Witcher 3‘s lead animator, was appointed as The Witcher 4‘s game director after Slama’s exit.

“Since joining CD Projekt Red, I believe nothing is impossible and raising the bar, telling emotional stories, and creating worlds is what we’re here for,” he said in a post to X (fka Twitter).

In other gaming news, Frontier Developments shared that an unknown number of layoffs will occur at the company in order to reduce annual operating costs after a “disappointing” financial year.