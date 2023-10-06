‘The Wolf Among Us 2’ studio allegedly made “most of” its employees redundant

Telltale Games, which is working on the upcoming The Wolf Among Us 2, allegedly made “most of” its employees redundant in September.

The claim came from Jonah Huang, an ex cinematic artist at the studio, who published the announcement in a post to X (fka Twitter).

“This is a sore subject, but I feel it necessary to add to the gaming layoff news: Telltale laid most of us off early September,” he alleged. “Status of TWAU2, I can’t say (NDA).”

“I signed an agreement not to cause any harm to Telltale’s business as part of my severance package. But I am legally allowed to speak on behalf of being laid off, and this statement of fact is sincerely not an attempt to cause harm or ruination to the company,” continued Huang.

Huang said that he returned to Telltale Games because he “always wanted” to be a part of the sequel. He also made mention of Telltale Games’ acquisition of Flavourworks in August in their shared mission to build “best-in-class narrative games” together.

In a comment supplied to IGN, Telltale Games confirmed that there were layoffs but did not indicate which departments were affected nor the number of people who had lost their roles.

“Due to current market conditions, we regrettably had to let some of our Telltale team go recently,” it said. “We did not take this action lightly, and our commitment to storytelling and finding new ways to do so remains the same.

“We are grateful to everyone for their dedication along this journey, and we are working to support everyone impacted. All projects currently in development are still in production, and we have no further updates at this time.

In other gaming news, Naughty Dog has also apparently seen losses in its art, production and quality assurance departments according to two anonymous sources.