The Wombats launch mobile game inspired by ‘This Car Drives All By Itself’

The Wombats have teamed up with Be-Games to create a first-of-its-kind Music Video Game inspired by ‘This Car Drives All By Itself’.

The track is taken from The Wombats’ Number One album ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’ while the mobile game takes inspiration from the official music video.

The Wombats: Official Game allows players to “immerse themselves in a playable version of the Scalextric music video the band released in support of the album campaign.”

“Users are able to play with either Murph, Tørd or Dan, as well as a choice of racetracks around the globe. Each track represents a different city from the band’s current tour – the goal is to avoid obstacles, collect boosts and make it to the show without crashing!”. It can be downloaded here.

CEO & co-founder of developers Be-Hookd Digital, Jam Allinson said” “As we see gaming become bigger than the music and movie industries combined, accounting for over half of the entertainment market, the two worlds of music and video games are becoming irreversibly entwined. Be-Games are pioneering Music Video Games to offer fans and artists the best of both worlds. A playable music video on the App Stores opens up an ever growing mobile gaming space which boasted over 2.6 billion players last year”

The Wombats manager Simon Bobbett added “It was a pleasure working with Be-Hookd on the band’s first venture into ‘gaming’, one of many new initiatives the band have explored in this current climate, having recently launched a successful NFT / Metaverse experience via Sandbox. We are really excited about how it turned out, the team over Be-Hookd have really delivered on a great initial idea, and we can’t wait for our fans to play the game on launch this week”

Be-Games is apparently planning more music video game releases for artists throughout 2022.

In other news, it’s been reported that TikTok is planning a “major push” into the world of gaming, with tests already underway in Vietnam.