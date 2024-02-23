The Word Alive re-record ‘League Of Legends’ anthem ‘Rise’

The Word Alive have re-recorded their 2018 League Of Legends anthem ‘Rise’ to celebrate its fifth anniversary. Check out ‘Rise (Redux)’ below.

The original version of ‘Rise’ features The Word Alive’s vocalist Telle Smith and was created alongside The Glitch Mob and Rake. It went on to become one of the most popular League Of Legends anthems ever released, with Smith performing it live at the 2018 World Championship Opening Ceremony.

He also returned to the stage in 2023 to perform ‘Rise’ as part of the Worlds 2023 Opening Ceremony, with the likes of NewJeans and virtual boyband Heartsteel also involved in ceremony.

“I don’t know what’s better, being back in Korea with some of the best fans in the world or sharing the stage with my brother Mako who crushed it! Rise forever,” said Smith at the time. “Aka yours truly, the blonde guy.”

Now to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the release of ‘Rise’, The Word Alive have reworked the song, giving it a harder, more industrial edge.

“Back in 2018 I received an email asking if I had any interest in working with Riot Games Music to help create the 2018 League Of Legends Worlds Anthem. Little did I know that email would change my life, and lead to some of the most amazing friendships and career defining moments of my life,” said Smith in a statement.

“’Rise’ became the second biggest worlds anthem in esports history, and a staple amongst not just gamers but music fans world wide. I’m honoured to play a role in ‘Rise’, but we were always asked over the years if we would make ‘our own’ version. With the five year anniversary we decided to go into the studio and give fans exactly what they’ve asked for as a thank you for all of the amazing memories. I hope you enjoy our ‘Rise (Redux)’!”

Last month, Riot Games announced it would be laying off over 500 members of staff while development on all League Of Legends’ spin-offs would halt.

