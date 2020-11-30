The worst ‘Zelda’ games have been remade by an amateur developer

Remakes of two infamous Zelda CD-i games, Link: The Faces Of Evil and Zelda: The Wand Of Gamelon, have been released for PC.

The two games were platformers that were released for the CD-i, Phillips’ only foray into console gaming, in 1993. Developed by the now-defunct Animation Magic, the titles were a result of a partnership between Philips and Nintendo, and are considered some of the worst video games of all time.

The re-imaginings are the work of amateur video game developer Dopply, who created the remakes on Game Maker using the titles’ original assets. The games include more modern features as such widescreen mode, subtitles, touched-up sprites and unlockables, alongside a “remastered mode for less frustrating play”.

Advertisement

Check out a trailer for the remakes here.

“I developed these over the course of 4 years in Game Maker as an exercise to teach myself game development and fulfill an in-joke between friends,” Dopply explained on Twitter, as part of a longer thread. “As an amateur effort, the programming got a little rough, but hey, it works, and I learned a ton in the process.”

However, both remakes of Link: The Faces Of Evil and Zelda: The Wand Of Gamelon have since been taken down by the developer. “Just as a reminder, I have pulled the games from download. I have not received any formal notice, I [am] pulling them early as a good-faith gesture,” he noted.

Check out the full thread below.

So, I decided to make re-imagined versions of the 1993 CD-i classics "The Faces of Evil" and "The Wand of Gamelon". They are remakes using original assets, available for free download to play on Windows and Linux here:

Linux: https://t.co/x8Iur6mVor

Win: https://t.co/BG7kypiVxt — Dopply (@thedopster) November 27, 2020

Advertisement

A third Zelda game for the CD-i, called Zelda’s Adventure, was later released in 1994. That title was made by a different developer, Viridis Corporation, but also received an equally negative reception at launch. All three CD-i Zelda games are not considered to be canon (accepted as an official part of the game’s universe) by fans nor Nintendo.

Earlier this month, Nintendo released Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity, a prequel to The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild. The hack-and-slash game, which is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch, follows Link as he takes part in the Great Calamity.