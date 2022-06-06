The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase will be followed by an extended show

A new Xbox Wire post has revealed that there will be another showcase in the days following the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase.

The post reads; “Will there be an Extended Show? Yes! Stay tuned for the Xbox Games Showcase Extended on June 14 at 6PM BST where we will share new trailers, take deeper looks at the news from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase and speak with some of your favourite game creators.”

The broadcast will run for approximately 90 minutes, and will be broadcasted in English, Latin America Spanish, Brazilian, Portuguese, German and French along with “additional languages.” Audio descriptions and American sign language will also be available.

From the sounds of it, this likely won’t be as exciting as the main showcase on June 12 and is instead for hardcore fans looking to get into the weeds on specific details about announced games. Regardless, it might be worth keeping an eye on for those invested in the Xbox ecosystem.

The June 12 showcase will also be airing at 6PM BST. Microsoft has stated, “The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will include everything you need to know about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem, including upcoming releases to Game Pass on Xbox and PC.”

While there’s no confirmation on what will be shown, it’s safe to assume titles such as Starfield, Redfall, and large third-party releases will be shown off. We may also finally receive updates on the likes of Playground Games’ Fable project, or the new Perfect Dark. The event will be streamed on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok, with all the news you need to know about it being compiled here.

In other news, Summer Games Fest presenter Geoff Keighley advises viewers to “manage your expectations” ahead of the showcase.