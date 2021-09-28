The Xbox Games With Gold titles for October have been revealed

Another month passing by means more free games via the Xbox Games With Gold reward system for those with Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Aaero, a futuristic rhythm game that sees players following ribbons of light, will be available to download for free between October 1 and 31.

Hover channels both Jet Set Radio and Mirror’s Edge as the neon-soaked game has players parkour rollerblading through a bright dystopia. It will be available from October 16 to November 15.

Castlevania: Harmony Of Despair will be downloadable for free via Xbox Games With Gold between October 1 and 15, and Resident Evil Code: Veronica X between October 16 and 31. The Castlevania title on offer is a somewhat typical 2D affair, except this time there’s co-op for up to six people, and players can choose characters from across the series to team up and defeat Dracula.

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X is set three months after the destruction of Racoon City and sees Claire Redfield travelling to the Paris lab of Umbrella in search of her missing brother Chris.

According to the Xbox Wire post announcing the Xbox Games With Gold titles, all will be available on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, with Castlevania: Harmony Of Despair and Resident Evil Code: Veronica X available via backwards compatibility.

Currently you can pick up Warhammmer Chaosbane until September 30, Mulaka until October 15, and Samurai Shodown II until September 30 as well.

In related Xbox news, the Perfect Dark reboot has brought on developer Crystal Dynamics to help with its completion, with no release date yet set for the game.

Elsewhere, Marvel’s Avengers is coming to Xbox Game Pass on September 30 alongside all of it’s major post-launch content. And whilst Spider-Man is still a PlayStation-exclusive character, he will come with a story and cutscenes as part of a new event.