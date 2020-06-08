The Xbox One X ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ bundle will include the game’s first DLC

The limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077-themed Xbox One X console bundle won’t just come with a slick console and a digital copy of the game when it’s released: It will now also include the game’s first DLC.

Read More: Microsoft confirms Xbox Series X will launch in Japan later this year

The previously unannounced additional was revealed by retailer listings when the bundle was made available for pre-order. ”Enjoy a full-game digital download of Cyberpunk 2077 (available September 17, 2020), as well as the future first expansion release,” reads Best Buy’s listing of the limited-edition console.

Microsoft previously announced that the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X bundle would be the last limited edition Xbox One X console, as it gears up for the arrival of the Xbox Series X later this year.

Advertisement

Developer CD Projekt RED has also confirmed that the game’s expansions will be “at least as big as the ones released for The Witcher 3”, and will be announced before the release of the base game.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire livestream has been delayed in light of the nationwide protests in the US. “We wholeheartedly stand against racism, intolerance and violence. Black Lives Matter,” CD Projekt RED said on Twitter. The event was originally slated for June 11, but has been pushed back by two weeks to June 25.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to launch on September 17 for the PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Google Stadia. The game will also be released on the PS5 and Xbox Series X in the future.