The Xbox Series X will reportedly launch with “thousands” of games

Microsoft’s upcoming next-gen gaming console, Xbox Series X, will reportedly have thousands of backwards compatible games ready and available for gamers to dig into when it launches.

In a new blog post on Xbox Wire, Jason Ronald, director of program management for Xbox Series X spoke at large of the console’s backward compatibility feature. “With more than 100,000 hours of play testing already completed, thousands of games are already playable on Xbox Series X today, from the biggest blockbusters to cult classics and fan favourites,” Ronald said.

“Many of us in Team Xbox play on the Xbox Series X daily as our primary console and switching between generations is seamless. By the time we launch this holiday, the team will have spent well over 200,000 hours ensuring your game library is ready for you to jump in immediately.”

Ronald went on to speak about the performance of older games on the Xbox Series X, saying that “all titles run at the peak performance that they were originally designed for, many times even higher performance than the games saw on their original launch platform, resulting in higher and more steady frame rates and rendering at their maximum resolution and visual quality”.

Ronald also noted that the Xbox Series X’s Quick Resume feature, which allows players to pick up exactly where they left off in a game, will be enabled for older titles. “The new Quick Resume feature was designed to not only work with new games, but it can also be enabled for backward-compatible titles,” he said.

While the Xbox Series X has not received a firm release date, Microsoft has been hosting a monthly online event, titled Xbox 20/20, during which it highlights upcoming games and shares more details with fans about the upcoming console’s features and technology.

During the first edition of Xbox 20/20, 13 third-party games were announced for the Xbox Series X. The July broadcast is set to feature a Halo Infinite showcase.