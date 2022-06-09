The zany ‘Saints Row’ character creator is available now

It’s been announced today (June 9) that the Saints Row character creator can be downloaded and played with right now.

Called the “Boss Factory,” the character creator demo is playable now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the Epic Games Store.

The new trailer featuring the character creator can be seen below:

NME got a look at the expansive customisation options back in April, and we learned that players can equip layered clothing on their character. This means that you can customise what your character wears right down to their socks.

There are even options for asymmetrical face customisation, prosthetics, and lots of makeup and scarring options too in Saints Row.

In other news, the Russian author of Metro 2033 has been put on the country’s wanted list after condemning its invasion of Ukraine that began this February. “[I am] accused of discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation for a post on Instagram,” wrote author Dmitry Glukhovsky.