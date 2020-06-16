Theme park sim ‘Planet Coaster’ is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Frontier Developments theme park management sim Planet Coaster is coming to next-gen consoles.

The news was announced via the games official Twitter page which revealed the console edition its been working on will also be coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition was originally intended to be released this summer for PS4 and Xbox One after being announced during an Inside Xbox presentation in 2019. Following today’s (June 16) announcement, the game has been pushed back towards the end of 2020.

All editions will launch on the same time, meaning that both current-gen and next-gen owners will get to experience the release at the same time.

You can see the company’s full statement below.

We've got exciting news about Planet Coaster: Console Edition 💙 pic.twitter.com/Q3IQLiVKzr — Planet Coaster (@PlanetCoaster) June 16, 2020

In addition to this, an updated trailer of for Planet Coaster: Console Edition has been released which updates the console platforms it will be releasing on as well as the launch window.

Check out the updated trailer here.

Planet Coaster is a spiritual successor to the long-running Rollercoaster Tycoon series and has built a loyal fanbase since its original release on PC back in 2016. Players can either run pre-set theme parks throughout the campaign or enter sandbox mode and allow their imaginations to run wild through endless possibilities

Frontier have also developed Planet Zoo which released in 2019 and builds upon the classic Zoo Tycoon games series. There are currently no plans for a console release.

The company has recently also unveiled plans for its upcoming expansion to Elite Dangerous titled Odyssey. It’s been described as the “most ambitious Elite Dangerous expansion to date,” with on-foot planet exploration being a key focus. It’s set to release in 2021.