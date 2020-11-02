There’s a ‘Vampire: The Masquerade’ battle royale game in the works

Swedish developer Sharkmob has announced a new battle royale game, based on the popular Vampire: The Masquerade franchise.

The currently untitled project was unveiled on Halloween (October 31) with a 32-second teaser trailer. The game will take on the popular battle royale genre, and will be set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe where “vampire sects are at war across the streets and rooftops of Prague”, according to the game’s website.

The teaser depicts opposing vampire factions battling with an array “supernatural powers, weapons and blood” to become stronger in order to hunt, fight and survive the night. Besides battling with an opposing faction, players – regardless of their clan – will also be hunted by a mysterious entity, who is shown at the end of the teaser

Check out the trailer below.

The game will be Sharkmob’s first-ever release, and is set to launch in the second half of 2021. Sharkmob is a Swedish game development company that was purchased by Tencent Holdings in May 2019, two years after it was formed.

Last month, the studio opened a AAA game studio in London and is currently hiring developers for the new location. Sharkmob is said to be working on “multiple ambitious games at the same time” apart from the Vampire: The Masquerade battle royale, according to VentureBeat.

The upcoming battle royale game is expected to be the second Vampire: The Masquerade title to release next year, alongside the delayed Bloodlines 2, which has lost a number of key developers since August. A release date for the game has not been announced.