There’s now a battle royale version of ‘Wordle’

Squabble is a multiplayer version of Wordle that turns the relaxing, endorphin-chasing word game into a hectic battle royale.

Designed by Ottomated, Squabble has two game modes. Blitz is for two to five players while Squabble Royale features anywhere between six and 99.

The objective of the game is pretty straightforward – guess the word before your opponent. However, it’s not a simple race to five green tiles. Each player starts with 100 HP which is slowly drained as the time elapses. Incorrect guesses deal you damage, as does an opponent guessing a word correctly. However, green tiles will restore your health, as will correctly guessed words. The game keeps going until there’s only one player left.

You can play with randoms on the Internet or set up your own room to play with friends. There’s also a replay feature to see where you went wrong.

Check out Squabble here.

I made a game Squabble #2/123https://t.co/DWWRR1V4bf 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟨🟨⬛🟩⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬛🟩⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟨⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟨🟩⬛⬛⬛ — Ottomated (@Ottomated_) February 3, 2022

There are a few teething problems – playing on desktop means you can’t always see the bottom row of letters – but this is still the beta version of the title. In the near future, Ottomated is hoping to add mobile / better tablet support, damage balancing, ELO ranking, game history, solo/daily mode and better matchmaking.

Since Wordle released there have been plenty of Wordle-likes emerging, like a version that uses countries instead of words, or one that uses the lyrics of Taylor Swift.

Recently The New York Times purchased Wordle from creator Josh Wardle for somewhere “in the low seven figures,” and eager players are concerned that at some point in the near future the game will stop being easily playable for free online.

The NYT did say at time of purchase that Wordle will “initially remain free to new and existing players,” whilst Wardle said that “when the game moves to the NYT site, it will be free to play for everyone.”

A Wordle player even did the maths and figured out what the statistically best starting word to use is, all it took was the testing of over 12,000 words.