This dog is better at ‘Elden Ring’ than you are

Streamer MissMikkaa has shared footage of her pet dog playing Elden Ring – check it out below.

Taking to Twitter last Sunday (January 15), the gamer posted a 30-second clip that sees her pooch Yoshi inadvertently save her character from a sticky situation as she crossed paths with a dragon.

The dog stepped onto the dance pad – which MissMikkaa regularly uses instead of a controller – while she was away from the screen, leading the Tarnished to a safe distance away from the creatures fiery breath.