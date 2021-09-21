Balenciaga is selling a plain white ‘Fortnite’ shirt for over £700

Fashion company Balenciaga is selling a plain white shirt – which just says Fortnite on it – for $995 (£726).

As part of a line of Fortnite-themed clothing (spotted by PC Gamer), Balenciaga is selling a plain white shirt with the Fortnite logo on for £726. While it also comes in black, the front of the shirt – in fairly small text – is embroidered with “Fortnite artwork”.

The Fortnite run of clothing isn’t just limited to this expensive shirt. For $1290 (£942), fans of the battle royale can also get a black denim jacket that also says Fortnite, this time on the back.

The cheapest full-size clothing is a T-shirt, which has a larger Fortnite logo up front. Like the other shirts, this also has ‘Retail Row’ in different languages on the back.

The fact that several items are sold out – including a £288 Fortnite baseball cap and a medium fit hoodie – suggest that there’s already some demand for the product line, which has launched today

Alongside a line of pricey real-world clothing, Epic Games has collaborated with Balenciaga to release four new in-game character skins and various item makeovers, which a blog states is based on “the real-life Fortnite X Balenciaga collection” highlighted above.

As well as new outfits, Fortnite fans can pick up shoe-themed pickaxes, a purse-themed glider and a range of “Balenciaga fit back blings”.

