This is when you can play the ‘Diablo II: Resurrected’ open beta

Times and dates have been announced for when players can participate in the Diablo II: Resurrected open beta.

The open beta begins simultaneously in all regions at 5 PM GMT August 20, which works out as 10 AM PDT, 1 PM EDT, 6 PM BST and 7 PM CEST. That also means an August 21 launch for regions in Asia and Oceania with 1 AM the launch time in Singapore and Taipei.

The Diablo II: Resurrected open beta gives players the chance to participate in both single and multiplayer modes, with cross-progression across PC and consoles enabled.

It allows players to try out Act I and Act II of the main campaign, with five of the seven classes available to play. This includes the Amazon, Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid, and Paladin. Players will also be pleased to note that there’s no level cap either, so there’s a chance for them to try out every unique ability and playstyle if they are willing to grind for a bit.

For players that have previously participated in the early access beta, progression persists throughout the open beta weekend. However, progress made in the beta does not carry over to the main game when it launches in September. It’s also impossible to use any classic Diablo II save files during the beta, but that is an option when the full game launches.

Recently, we learned that Diablo II: Resurrected won’t include TCP/IP multiplayer despite previous promises to the LAN gaming community.

In better news for players, Diablo II: Resurrected also allows players to hoard three times as many items thanks to a hugely expanded stash compared to how the game previously did things.