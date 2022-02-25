‘This War Of Mine’ developer will donate proceeds to Ukrainian Red Cross

11 Bit Studios and online games retailer GOG have announced that over the next week, all profits from anti-war game This War Of Mine will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross, following Russia’s invasion of the country.

Yesterday (February 24), 11 Bit Studios said that it stands “against the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” adding that “just words would be empty without a meaningful act.”

To that end, the studio has announced that “for the next seven days, all profits from This War Of Mine, all its DLCs, on all stores and all platforms will go to a special fund. A week from now, this money will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross to directly support victims of war in Ukraine.”

“Let this message resonate with everything you know about this war and how war kills people, devastates their lives and homes. Let us – players and developers together – do everything we can to support victims of war in Ukraine.”

We're teaming up with @11bitstudios and we'll be donating all profits from our shares of the sale of This War of Mine and its DLCs to @RedCrossUkraine as well. https://t.co/wspnXlVOHX — GOG.COM (@GOGcom) February 24, 2022

Following the statement from 11 Bit Studios, retailer GOG has shared that it will likewise donate its own profits from This War Of Mine to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

This War Of Mine is an anti-war game that puts players in a conflict from the perspective of civilians caught in the crossfire. Since the developer announced its plan to donate to the Ukrainian Red Cross, the game has received numerous positive reviews on Steam praising the initiative.

“Great game! 11/10. Buy it and support Ukraine,” reads one.

“Great game, bought it again for some friends today because of the 11 Bit Studios charity [announcement]” adds another.

Yesterday, Ukrainian Stalker 2 developer GSC Game World called for the games industry to “help those in need”. Located in Kyiv, the studio said “our country woke up with the sounds of explosions and weapons fire,” and added that “through pain, death, war, fear and inhuman cruelty, Ukraine will persevere. As it always does.”