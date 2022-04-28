‘This War Of Mine: Final Cut’ comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S this May

11 Bit Studios has announced that This War Of Mine: Final Cut will be releasing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles this May.

This War Of Mine: Final Cut is an expanded version of the base game which was first released in 2019 for PC. This updated edition will also be available day one on Xbox Game Pass for both PC and console, when it releases on May 10.

The Final Cut also features enhanced 4K visuals, new user interface (UI) adjustments, and additional locations from This War Of Mine‘s downloadable content (DLC). A new classic scenario, character, quests and events will also be added to these DLC areas.

This War of Mine: Final Cut crafted by our friends from @CrunchingKoalas with newly updated 4K visuals and UI adjustments is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on May 10th. It will also be available on Day One on @XboxGamePass. pic.twitter.com/ifORO5aMri — This War of Mine (@ThisWarOfMine) April 27, 2022

However, as spotted by Eurogamer, whilst This War Of Mine: Final Cut bundles together the base game with the free DLC, it won’t include the three-episode Stories DLC which each tell stories of specific characters.

The Stories DLC can be purchased separately from the Final Cut, or players can buy the This War Of Mine: Complete Edition bundle. The prices are yet to be announced, but information on a new Xbox Store listing puts the Final Cut at £16.74, while the Complete Edition is priced at £22.49.

As the synopsis reads: “In This War Of Mine, you do not play as an elite soldier, rather as a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with a lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers.”

Players will need to focus on maintaining their hideout, crafting and trading to take care of other survivors. During the night, players must take one of their civilians on a mission to scavenge for items.

