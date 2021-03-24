This year’s ‘Call Of Duty’ game will reportedly return to a World War II setting

This year’s premium Call Of Duty game will reportedly see the franchise return to a World War II setting.

READ MORE: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer on Xbox Series X is just as good as you remember

Prominent Call Of Duty leaker ModernWarzone shared the news on its blog on Monday, March 22. Its anonymous sources have claimed that the game’s tentative working title is WWII: Vanguard.

In the post, ModernWarzone also recognised that there are several discrepancies between rumours floating around, as some reports claim a World War II setting, while others say that the game will be set in the 1950s instead. The site also theorised that the game could explore a fictitious timeline, in which the second world war did not end in 1945, and extended into the 1950s.

Advertisement

ModernWarzone had claimed earlier this year that developer Sledgehammer Games will be taking the lead on this year’s title and added that “[while] this information isn’t official, it doesn’t need to be taken with a grain of salt.”

The site did not reveal its sources, but assured another Twitter user at the time that “sources are the proof” and that “multiple cross references confirmed”.

Should the rumours turn out to be true, this will be Sledgehammer Games’ first full Call Of Duty title since it released 2017’s WWII. Since then, the studio has assisted Infinity Ward during the development of 2019’s Modern Warfare reboot, and last year’s Black Ops Cold War.

Neither Sledgehammer Games nor Activision have confirmed or acknowledged the rumours.