THQ Nordic offers to publish physical edition of ‘Alan Wake 2’

THQ Nordic, the original publisher of Alan Wake, has said it’s interested in releasing a physical edition for the upcoming sequel.

Earlier this week (May 24), it was announced that Alan Wake 2 will launch on October 17 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. However, following the news, Remedy Entertainment shared that the game wouldn’t have physical editions and will be a digital-only release on all platforms.

Today (May 26) THQ Nordic, who published the PC version of Alan Wake in 2012, suggested that it would be up for doing the same for the sequel (via PCGamer).

Advertisement

“I mean… we did the disc version of Alan Wake for PC back in the day ICYMI [in case you missed it]” THQ Nordic said on Twitter. “And just because ONE person (or company) does not love physical, there is plenty who still do. Give it some thought. We’d love to go at it again! Full circle and all.”

PCGamer reported that the publisher confirmed this to be a serious offer in an email from THQ Nordic’s head of PR, Florian Emmerich, who said, “Obviously, a tweet ain’t no official business proposal, but we’re totally down to chat with Remedy about getting a physical copy of Alan Wake 2 out there. The first game was really awesome, and we’re expecting nothing short of that with the sequel.”

Remedy explained its reasoning for its digital-only release of Alan Wake 2, saying “a large number” of players “have shifted to digital only”: “You can buy a Sony PlayStation 5 without a disc drive and Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is a digital only console. It is not uncommon to release modern games as digital-only.”

Alan Wake 2 will have two digital versions at launch — a standard edition costing £39.99, and a deluxe edition at £54.99.