Three-track EP from ‘GTA Online’ featuring ScHoolboy Q now on streaming platforms

Three exclusive tracks from GTA Online’s expansion The Contract have been made available via streaming – check them out below.

‘CircoLoco Records & NEZ Present: CLR 002’ was produced by NEZ and sees the artist team up with ScHoolboy Q on ‘Let’s Get It’ while Three 6 Mafia’s Gangsta Boo and Moodymann feature on ‘Freaks’.

Check out the three songs below:

The Contract also featured a clutch of previously unheard Dr. Dre tracks that have since made their way to streaming services. Dre collaborated with the likes of Eminem, Anderson .Paak, Rick Ross and Snoop Dogg for the six songs.

GTA Online: The Contract was released in December last year. According to founder of Rockstar Games, Sam Houser, the expansion was “unlike anything we have done before, bridging story, music and the online world in new ways.”

“Thanks to our long-time collaborator and friend DJ Pooh, we were able to work with some of the biggest legends in hip-hop on this very modern Los Santos adventure as players track down Dr. Dre’s lost music.”

Earlier this month, Rockstar revealed that “active development for the next entry in the GTA series is well underway”.

“We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details,” ended the post.

Recently, Against The Current‘s vocalist Chrissy Costanza spoke to NME about the relationship between gaming and music. “There are a lot of musicians who’ll just take the paycheck from Riot and never mention gaming again (but) we’ve really found a home here,” she said.

“Gaming communities are really welcoming but they’re also protective of being exploited. People like people that make them feel like what they’re doing is cool. No one wants to feel like someone came in, took a check but didn’t actually respect what they were doing.”