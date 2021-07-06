‘TIE Fighter’ has been recreated using a mod for ‘X-Wing Alliance’

Someone has completely recreated the classic 1994 LucasArts game, TIE Fighter, using a mod with updated visuals and VR support.

TIE Fighter: Total Conversion (TFTC) is a mod that was created in order to experience the original classic title in its sequel, Star War: X-Wing Alliance.

The project, which was made by AngelTFTC, has been in development for years and is finally available to download and ports the original game’s menus and missions into a better engine.

“Based on the original TFTC from 2005 and built upon the X-Wing Alliance Upgrade project,” the description reads, “This is a complete overhaul of the game from graphics to gameplay.

“All 13 battle campaigns and their training missions have been ported over along with 8 Reimagined battle campaigns, taking advantage of the much better XWA engine and imagining how TIE Fighter could’ve been had the technology of the time not limited it.”

Further details explain that a full port of all the classic TIE Fighter missions, including the expansions Defender of the Empire and Enemies of the Empire, 76 campaign missions and the 28 original Training missions are all included – along with all the original voice overs and cutscenes.

Additionally, a reimagined campaign of the first 8 Battles of TIE Fighter have been modded in. This reimagined campaign takes the original missions and modifies them, adding extra ships, battles, and more. The campaign includes 37 fully playable missions and four updated training sessions.

In total, there are now 145 missions between both the Classic and reimagined versions of the game. VR support has also been added thanks to the X-Wing Alliance Upgrade project mod which must be installed and patched.

To use the mod, of course, you’ll need X-Wing Alliance which is currently available to purchase on Gog.com and Steam. TIE Fighter: Total Conversion (TFTC) is now available to download.

In other news, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has surpassed 20 million players worldwide.