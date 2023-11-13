TikTok star Molly Moonn creating surreal horror game following terrifying viral videos

TikTok creator Molly Moonn has built a massive following with a series of videos inspired by pre-rendered ‘90s point-and-click horror games, and now she’s making her own.

Moonn’s surreal videos cover everything from dating and shopping to viewers needing to escape a locked room after being kidnapped. Each one is terrifying, but that hasn’t stopped Moonn racking up almost 2million followers on TikTok.

Last December, Faith developer Airdorf publicly asked Moonn if she wanted to make a game, via Twitter, with Moon replying “that would be so cool.” Now, Airdorf has just released the first demo and teaser for Excuse Me Sir.

According to the itch.io page, “Excuse Me Sir is a point-and-click adventure game featuring content creator Molly Moonn. Her world is creepy, surreal, and if you’re not careful… deadly! Can you solve the mystery of your missing brother? Or will Molly lure you to your doom?”

“This game only has one rule: I always win,” added Moonn.

Excuse Me Sir will feature an original story by Moonn, who will also voice herself in the game. The title also features multiple endings alongside original art by Trevor Henderson, creator of Siren Head and SCAREWAVES. The game also boasts Crispy chrunchety fmv-style graphics and audio, point-and-click gameplay where your choices decide the outcome and items to collect and use on the environment.

Excuse Me Sir is produced by Jesse Cox (Monster Prom) and developed by Torple Dook (Hand Of Doom) with the initial demo version available to download here.

