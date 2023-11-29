‘Timesplitters’ studio faces closure by Christmas

Timesplitters studio Free Radical Design is allegedly facing closure before Christmas.

According to a report from VGC, an email has been sent company-wide which acknowledges that the studio could be closed on “11 December 2023”.

The email obtained by VGC was sent by Plaion VP, Worldwide Studios & Talent, Lars Jannsen, and reads:

“As we move through the consultation process and face the potential closure of Free Radical Design on 11 December 2023, I want to express my gratitude for your commitment and the remarkable work you’ve done and still keep doing.”

VGC also reported earlier this month that Free Radical was under threat of being closed, with Embracer Group, who owns the studio, carrying out a “restructuring” program.

Free Radical Design was only founded in 2021, specifically to develop a new Timesplitters game, with Deep Silver writing in a statement that “you asked and we listened. We have been working on plans to bring the Timesplitters franchise back to life, and are pleased to let you know that we are setting up a new Deep Silver development studio to do just that.”

The news comes after Embracer Group laid off 900 people from various different studios, continuing a trend of layoffs in the industry. When pressed about the layoffs during a financial report, CEO Lars Wingefors had only the following to say:

“Before we get into the business details of our second quarter, I want to start this conference by saying a personal thank you to the 900 people who left Embracer during the second quarter. As you will hear today, we are determined to transform Embracer into a leaner, stronger group.”

“That said, it’s painful to me that you need to leave the group, and we have been and are doing everything we can to preserve jobs without changing what we need to achieve,”

