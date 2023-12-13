Timothée Chalamet reveals his game of the year

Wonka star Timothee Chalamat has revealed his personal 2023 game of the year.

Speaking to IGN, Chalamet revealed that his favourite game of the year “might’ve been Spider-Man 2“. He elaborated that the game “was just amazing” but that he “doesn’t want to give anything away” about what people who haven’t played the game can expect.

Timothee Chalamet presented The Game Awards last week, specifically presenting the Game of the Year award to Baldur’s Gate 3.

Chalamet also used to run a YouTube channel based on custom Xbox 360 controllers named ModdedController360.

“I had a YouTube Channel people found called youtube.com/moddedcontroller360. I used to paint my controllers, I did three, and I used to spray paint them. I would like open them up and paint them and I would charge people $10 for them,” Chalamet stated in a 2021 interview with YouTuber Nate Hill.

Chalamet has also appeared in games over the last couple of years, with Fortnite receiving a skin based on the actor’s character in Dune. That same character was added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 as a DLC operator recently.

NME reviewed Spider-Man 2, with our writer calling the game a “new standard for superhero games.”

“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a confident sequel that tells a bold, emotional story and sets a new standard for superhero games in the process. Across a memorable and challenging campaign, a meaningfully expanded combat system makes set pieces and boss fights sing,” wrote Jordan Oloman.

“But it’s the profound side stories hiding in the open world that balance out the superhero stakes with a healthy dose of hopeful humanity.”

