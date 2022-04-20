‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ first DLC pits players against a landshark god

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands first DLC pack, Coiled Captors, features a big shark god, snake women, and more loot.

The first of four expansions coming to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has received a launch trailer ahead of its releases tomorrow, April 21.

Coiled Captors will feature snaked women, or the Coiled, who are cultists that draw their power from elder gods, one of which is a shark called Chums. This particular god was apparently so dangerous that he had to be trapped in the body of a seawarg, Tiny Tina’s name for landsharks.

Players will need to fight through a dungeon full of Coiled and other underwater creatures, then free Chums before finally fighting Chums – though the narrative reasons for why players must kill the god after freeing it aren’t clear as of yet.

The Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands DLC will also feature new loot in the form of gear and cosmetics, which can be unlocked by spending lost souls.

There’s also a frozen dungeon that players can access via a Mirror Of Mystery in Dreamveil Outlook. Players won’t have to worry about their level too much either, as it scales to whatever your level is however there is a minimum level requirement of 13.

Every time players manage to defeat Chums, he will get a new form that updates weekly. The first form is available at launch, the next from 5:30pm BST on April 28, the third on May 5, and the last on May 12.

Players will have to fight each form to unlock the next, which is how the “full story” will be told in this first Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands expansion.

