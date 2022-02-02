‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ highlights Spore Warden and Graveborn classes

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has received a new trailer showing off brand new classes for the series, Spore Warden and Graveborn.

Spore Warden is a fungus focused class that lets you summon a little mushroom sidekick to help you out on your fantastical adventure, which has the ability to spit out poison to damage your foes. And the Spore Warden also has a couple of unique abilities, such as being able to shoot seven arrows at once from its bow using Barrage of Arrows. Or you can take on numerous foes at once using Blizzard, which creates three frost cyclones.

The other class being introduced in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is Graveborn, an edgier class for “those enamoured with midnight rituals.” It’s a high-risk high-reward class, with an ability called Reaper of Bones, in which you gain bonus lifesteal and magic damage for a while, but your health continuously drains. And players can sacrifice 20 per cent of their health to deal dark magic damage to surrounding enemies.

As the trailer notes, alongside a dev diary, you also have the ability to multiclass in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and have the ability to switch between classes at any time. The dev diary does say that “There will be a point where it is mandatory to select a second class, but by that time, there’s no way you would’ve been able to fill out all of the slots on your initial class’ tree.” But it also highlights that focusing on one class is viable if you choose to.

