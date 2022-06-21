‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ is coming to Steam with new DLC this week

After several months of being storefront-exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC, Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is coming to Steam this week alongside the launch of the game’s Molten Mirrors downloadable content (DLC).

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will launch on Steam this Thursday (June 23) at 6PM BST. Although the game will remain full price on Steam, developer Gearbox Software has shared that it will be on sale until July 7.

The Steam version of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will feature cross-play between PlayStation, Xbox and Epic Games Store versions and save transfers will be available between Epic Games Store and Steam copies, however players will need to carry out transfers manually.

Advertisement

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands‘ Steam launch will be available alongside all previously-released DLC for Gearbox Software’s shooter. The next DLC for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, called Molten Mirrors, will also launch alongside the game on Steam. As for what Motel Mirrors will bring, Gearbox shared the following:

“Players will battle Fyodor the Soul Warden, who lords over his horde of lost souls deep within his mountain stronghold. In order to break their chains, players need to defeat Fyodor’s murderous mechanised defences, including terror-powered turrets, blazing furnaces, and bone-crushing hammers, all while looting for new weapons, gear, and cosmetic items.”

Looking further ahead, the fourth Mirror Of Mystery DLC launching later this year, titled Shattering Spectreglass, will include a brand-new class for players – a “shamanic elementalist” called the Blightcaller. Though no release date for the Blightcaller has been announced just yet, Gearbox has shared that it “channels spirits and summons storms to wear down foes with poison and elemental damage”.

In other gaming news, an update to Escape From Tarkov has teased when players can expect the next wipe.