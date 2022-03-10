‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ post-launch content revealed by Gearbox

Gearbox Software has announced the post-launch content plans for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, including a Fortnite crossover, season pass DLC , and more.

The developer confirmed that the Borderlands spin-off game will be getting four pieces of DLC (downloadable content) all of which will be included in the season pass.

Each DLC can be accessed through the “Mirrors of Mystery” content packs – which can also be bought separately – that will take players to a new world featuring five levels and a final boss fight at the end. The Butt Stallion Pack bonus will also include cosmetics that will arrive on launch day.

In addition to the new levels and boss fights, Gearbox confirmed a new class will be arriving post-launch as well with its own unique skills and skill tree, although the finer details have yet to be revealed.

Several versions of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are now available to preorder, including the standard edition, the Next-Level edition (which includes the full game and the Dragon Lord Bonus Pack), and the Chaotic Great Edition. This version will come with the base game, the Dragon Lord Bonus Pack, and the Season Pass featuring the four DLC and Butt Stallion Pack.

In a separate post, Gearbox also confirmed that any player who buys any version of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on the Epic Games store will also receive an exclusive Diamond Pony Glider in Fortnite – the Queen Butt Stallion featured in the Borderlands spin-off.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is set to launch on March 25 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

