‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ update makes dice hunting less tiresome

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands‘ latest patch brings with it a number of changes, including making dice collecting across all player characters much easier.

One of the biggest changes that arrives in update 1.0.2.0A – which went live on all platforms on April 21 – is how lucky dice work. Lucky dice, once found, give players a quick bit of loot, but more importantly general loot luck increases with every die found, meaning players are more likely to get better gear.

However, before this update players would have to find all 260 dice for each character separately. Now, finding each one means users have it across their account, so it’s no longer necessary to collect hundreds of them for each character.

The Chaos Chamber’s Endless Dungeon mode has been updated too, and enemy waves can now start sooner – meaning players now have to contend with more targets at once. Besides this, players can also now change the name of their pets and character at quick change stations.

Elsewhere, Chaos Tiers have also been raised to level 35, with primordial gear now appearing once players hit Chaos Tier 35.

The Brr-Zerker and Clawbringer classes also saw some changes. Brr-Zerker’s Dreadwind damage has been increased as it now scales with higher levels by 28 per cent. A user interface concern has also been addressed over the Dreadwind Melee Frequency appearing incorrectly on the heads-up display.

The Clawbringer class also saw more changes and improvements. The damage radius of the Cleansing Flame attack’s melee damage has been increased, the cooldown on the Storm Smite skill has been removed entirely, and the skill’s damage has been increased as it now scales with higher levels by 50 per cent.

The first piece of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands DLC has been revealed too, pitting players against a landshark god. Available now, the DLC will update weekly until May 12, adding a more challenging version of the main boss each time it does.

In related news, a new Tales From The Borderlands is in development, set to come out later this year.