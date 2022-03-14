‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ will have full cross-play at launch

Borderlands 3 spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will have cross-play between all platforms when the game launches later this month.

Gearbox Entertainment Company CEO Randy Pitchford made the announcement on Twitter, which means complete cross-platform play will be available after Borderlands 3 on PlayStation consoles wasn’t cross-play last year.

According to Pitchford’s tweet from yesterday (March 13), Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will launch “with full cross-play for all platforms at launch, including PlayStation.”

“Incredible work from the engineers at Gearbox Software with thanks to our partners at 2K Games and first parties, including Sony, for working together on this,” added Pitchford.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will ship on March 25 with full cross play for all platforms at launch, including PlayStation. Incredible work from the engineers at Gearbox Software with thanks to our partners at 2k Games and 1st parties, including Sony, for working together on this. pic.twitter.com/J1SV7HgnhW — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) March 13, 2022

The inclusion of full cross-play follows a Pitchford tweet from last year that said PlayStation platforms wouldn’t have cross-play as Gearbox had “been required by the publisher to remove cross-play support for PlayStation consoles.”

Whilst this appears to no longer be the case, during the Epic vs Apple trial last year it was revealed that Sony actually charges developers and publishers to enable cross-play on its consoles.

Emails and documents between Epic and Sony executives revealed that the PlayStation platform owner wanted to be paid “to offset the reduction in revenue” from cross-play. That said Sony does support cross-play for a series of other titles like Minecraft and Call Of Duty: Warzone, and now it appears that Borderlands has been added to the list.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is releasing March 25 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Players eager to jump into the game can find out about all the post-launch content as well, as Gearbox announced exactly what will be coming to the game down the line, including a cross-over with Fortnite.

