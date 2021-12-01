‘TitanFall’ removed from sale effective immediately

Respawn Entertainment, the developer of first-person shooter Titanfall, has decided to remove the game from sale from today, December 1.

It announced today on Twitter that the original Titanfall would be removed from sale on all online stores effective immediately. Currently, it is still available via subscription services but will also be removed from these from March 1, 2022.

The game which is now more than seven years old still has a dedicated online community. As such Respawn has promised that it will maintain the online servers. This means that fans of Titanfall, who have previously purchased the game, will still be able to find and compete in online matches.

“We’ve made the decision to discontinue new sales of the original Titanfall game starting today and we’ll be removing the game from subscription services on March 1, 2022. We will, however, be keeping servers live for the dedicated fanbase still playing and those who own the games and are looking to drop into a match.”

Respawn go on to say that in all the games it makes including Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends as its first title, Titanfall is the “north star for the caliber of experiences” it wishes to make. This means that Respawn hope to take the experiences and feelings of the original Titanfall and continue to create games in the future in the same way.

