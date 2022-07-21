‘TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection’ trailer confirms release date

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT): The Cowabunga Collection has finally received a release date alongside a new trailer, and it’s as soon as next month.

A new trailer has been released for the classic game collection today (July 21), and it reveals that the turtles will be coming back on August 30, next month.

The collection features 13 games from across multiple decades, with titles that were made for the arcade, NES, SNES, Sega Genesis (Mega Drive) and Game Boy.

Check out the new trailer below:

The re-release is set to introduce online play to the classic beat ‘em up games, much like the newly released Shredder’s Revenge. There’s also going to be a revamped save and rewind feature, and a large amount of behind-the-scenes sketches and game concept work as well.

These are the games available in the collection (via IGN):

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (arcade)

Turtles In Time (arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

TMNT II: The Arcade Game (NES)

TMNT III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

TMNT IV: Turtles In Time (SNES)

TMNT: The Hyperstone Heist (Genesis)

TMNT: Fall of the Foot Clan (Game Boy)

TMNT II: Back from the Sewers (Game Boy)

TMNT III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

TMNT: Tournament Fighters (NES)

TMNT: Tournament Fighters (SNES)

TMNT: Tournament Fighters (Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also currently play Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, a new beat ‘em up that takes inspiration from the classics in The Cowabunga Collection whilst modernising the genre at the same time. It was revealed recently that the new title sold a massive 1million copies in its first week of sale as well.

