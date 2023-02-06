To avoid delays, ‘Sons Of The Forest’ will launch in Early Access instead

Sons Of The Forest is set to launch on Early Access later this month after being delayed a few times.

The game, which acts as a sequel to Endnight Games‘ 2014 title The Forest, was initially set for release last May, but it was delayed until October. It was then pushed back to February 23 this year.

Endnight have now confirmed that instead of delaying the game again, they will give fans Early Access on the planned February date, though there is “still so much more we want to add”.

“It’s been a long journey since we first started Sons of The Forest development and it’s grown into the biggest most complex game we have ever made,” they said in a statement on their website. “There is still so much more we want to add; items, new mechanics, gameplay balance and more.

“We didn’t want to delay again so have instead decided to involve the community in the continued development of this project and keep our February 23rd release date but instead release in Early Access.

“The Forest turned out to be a massive success, due mostly to the awesome community and the suggestions, feedback, and bug reports the players shared with us. We are really excited and hope that players want to come on this new journey with us to make this the ultimate survival horror simulator.”

The first game focuses on Eric LeBlanc as he tries to find his son Timmy after their plane crashes. Sons Of The Forest will be centred on a character who is “sent to find a missing billionaire on a remote island” but finds themselves “in a cannibal-infested hellscape.”

Announcing the last delay in August, Endnight admitted they had pushed back in order “to complete the polish we feel is needed”, admitting that it has a huge “scope”.