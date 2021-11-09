Todd Howard says “if not now, when?” of the upcoming ‘Starfield’

Todd Howard has talked about Bethesda’s approach to Starfield, and how the game was a now or never situation for the developer.

This comes from a recent IGN Unfiltered interview where Howard sat down and talked about the past, present, and future of Bethesda and its games.

“We felt doing something like Starfield…” explained Howard. “We’d been wanting to do something else for a long time and play in a new universe, so if not now — I’m going back in time, we started right after Fallout 4, so 2015 — if not now, when? It felt like, if we didn’t do it then, the ‘when’ could be ‘never’”.

Advertisement

Howard added in a previous IGN video interview that the title will very much have its own core tone as a science fiction game, in the same way that Fallout is focused around being apocalyptic, but Howard then didn’t want to give away exactly what that tone will be.

“I think our aspirations for that game [Starfield], y’know it’s the end all be all science fiction game that everyone wants to play, well we could be the ones to pull this off.”

Howard was then asked about the world Starfield is set in, and how the team at Bethesda is tackling bringing it to life. “You could do a game and it just feels like ‘well that world wasn’t fully fleshed out’… we have not planed [the world] past this game, it needs to be as fully fleshed out as to… ‘how far in the future is it? What happened in all those years in between?’”

The title will also have around three Skyrim’s worth of dialogue when it releases, and that’s around 150,000 lines. Those will be read by over 300 actors, which is 200 more than were in Skyrim.

Starfield is set to launch on November 11 2022 for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Advertisement

In other Bethesda news, Howard reflected on the development of Skyrim in the same interview, saying the game didn’t go “deep enough” in parts.