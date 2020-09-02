Tokyo Game Show’s full digital event schedule has been released

The Tokyo Game Show has unveiled its complete programming schedule for this year’s digital event, which is set to take place later this September.

The annual gaming convention has finally announced its list of exhibitors and partners for its first-ever digital edition following the cancellation of its physical event earlier in May due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event will kick off with an hour-long Xbox showcase from Microsoft, and will be followed up by presentations from Square Enix and Lightning Games. Another major exhibitors for the convention include Capcom, which has confirmed that it will be showcasing more of Resident Evil Village.

Konami, Bandai Namco, Sega – which will be celebrating its 60th anniversary – and Tencent are among the other presenters over the four-day event. A new episode of the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire is set to premiere during the event as well.

The complete timetable for the four-day event can be found below.

The virtual edition of the Tokyo Game Show is set to take place from September 24 to September 27, the same dates as the now-cancelled physical showcase. The Tokyo Games Show has in the past been a major platform for developers to show off their games.

In 2019, Sony gave gamers an in-depth look at Death Stranding ahead of its release at the convention and also debuted a then-new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake. Other major reveals and teasers showcased during past events include Ghost Of Tsushima, Kingdom Hearts III, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Days Gone.

The Tokyo Game Show 2020 is one of the few major conferences to take place digitally this year following the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. Other major conferences that have cancelled events altogether include E3, Paris Games Week and GamesCom Asia’s debut.