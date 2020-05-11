Tokyo Game Show’s physical event has been cancelled due to COVID-19

The Tokyo Game Show (TGS) is the latest video game convention to join the long list of gaming events that have been cancelled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The cancellation of TGS’ physical event was announced via its official website.

This year’s convention will instead take place as an online showcase, although a confirmed date for the online event has not yet been announced. More information is expected to be announced this month.

“Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus on a global scale and the [unpredictable situation] in Japan as well, the organiser and the co-organisers have reached this decision after a long consideration to place the utmost priority on the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors and stakeholders,” organisers said in a statement on their website.

The physical event was originally slated to take place from September 24 to September 27 at the Makuhari Messe convention centre just outside of Tokyo. This marks the first time the show has been cancelled since its debut in 1996.

The TGS has in the past been a major platform for developers to show off their games. In 2019, Sony gave gamers an in-depth look at Death Stranding ahead of its release at the convention and also debuted a then-new Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer.

Other major gaming conventions that have been cancelled so far include E3, and most recently, Paris Games Week. Following E3’s cancellation, Microsoft announced that it would be hosting its own monthly digital event to showcase new games and features of the upcoming Xbox Series X. The first event kicked off with the revelation of 13 new third-party games, including Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.