‘Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege’ is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced that Ubisoft’s popular shooter Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege is the latest title to enter Xbox Game Pass.

After being teased through a tongue in cheek image on the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account, it’s since been revealed that the highly competitive multiplayer game will be joining the service on October 22. The game will be available across all Xbox One consoles, with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members able to play on Android through cloud gaming.

Game Pass members are also eligible to receive ten per cent off in-game items, including the game’s Year 5 pass, which added new operators, boosts, and more.

Advertisement

Check out the announcement tweet below:

Us: Really happy we don’t have to announce anything today. Looking forward to this day off The email we just got: Rainbow Six Siege is coming soon to console with Xbox Game Pass and cloud gaming on Android devices Us: pic.twitter.com/vImwtVbyhD — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) October 19, 2020

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege has grown in popularity since its original release in 2015. Since then, the game has become a staple in the Esports market due to its highly competitive nature and intense tactical gameplay.

Splinter Cell protagonist Sam Fisher has also recently been added to the game as one of the latest operators to choose from. He was introduced in the Operation Shadow Legacy expansion under the codename of Zero.

The inclusion of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege joins other massive titles that have also recently hit the service. Last month (September) saw the addition of Doom Eternal, following Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda and other related developers. Destiny 2 also made its debuted into Xbox Game Pass, with its expansion also being available for free.

Advertisement

Next month (November) will see EA Play merging with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. From November 12, members will also be granted access to the library of EA Play games, on top of their original subscription.